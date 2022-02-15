Kia Carens MPV launched in India, who will compete, what is the price and features, read full details here

Kia Carens MPV has been launched in India, if you want to buy it, then know here every little detail of this premium car.

Another new car has been added to the MPV sector of the car sector in the country, which has been launched by Kia Motors, the group company of Hyundai Motors and this MPV has been named Kia Carens.

The company had announced the launch of this car in December 2021, after which the company started pre-booking of this premium MPV in January 2022.

First of all, talk about the engine and power of this car, so the company has given a 1497 cc engine in it, which is available in both petrol and diesel variants.

Talking about the petrol engine of the Kia Cairns, it is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT transmission.

Talking about its diesel engine, it is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission with this engine.

Talking about the features of Kia Carens MPV, the company has given a 10.252-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, features like digital driver display, electric one touch folding function for second row seat, 64 color ambient lighting, ventilated front seat, single pan sunroof have been provided in the car.

Apart from all this, many features like 8-speaker Bose sound system, smart air purifier, wireless smartphone charger have been given in Kia Cairns.

Talking about the safety features of Kia Carens, the company has given more than 10 safety features like 6 airbags, alloy wheels, disc brake, ABS, EBD, in it.

Talking about the price, the company has launched this premium MPV with a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh in the top variant.

After its launch in India, this MPV is expected to compete directly with established cars like Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti XL6, Mahindra Marazzo and Tata Safari.