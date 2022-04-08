Kia Carens Premium MPV Finance Plan with Down Payment and EMI Read Full Details – Kia Carens Premium MPV Finance Plan

The MPV segment of the car sector has seen the entry of many new cars in the recent past, after which a long range of these cars is available in this segment. In which we are talking about the new entry in this segment, the Kia Cassance MPV which is being liked for its premium features and design.

The starting price of the premium variant of Kia Carence is Rs 9,59,000 which goes up to Rs 10,73,599 when on road. If you want to buy this MPV for your big family, then know here easy finance plan to buy it.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, the bank will give a loan of Rs 9,66,599 for this MPV if you buy this Kia Care premium.

After this loan, you will have to deposit a minimum down payment of Rs 1,07,000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 20,442 every month.

To repay this loan, the bank has fixed a period of five years, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.8 percent per annum on the loan amount being given.

After reading this finance offer, if you want to buy this Kia Carence Premium, then here you can know the complete details of this MPV from engine to features.

Kia Carens Premium Engine: In Kia Carens Premium, the company has given a petrol engine of 1497 cc. This engine generates power of 13.42 bhp and peak torque of 144 Nm. Manual transmission is given with this engine.

Kia Carens Premium Mileage: Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Kia Carens Premium gives a mileage of 15.7 kmpl. This mileage has been certified by ARAI.

Kia Carens Premium Features: Talking about the features of Kia Carence Premium, the company has given features like multi-function steering wheel, power-adjustable exterior rear view mirror, touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, engine start stop button, anti-lock braking system.

Important notice: The loan, down payment and interest rate plan available on KiaCares depends on your banking and CIBIL score. If a negative report comes out in your banking and CIBIL score, then the bank can make changes in these three plans accordingly.