Kia Carens SUV will compete with Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar, bookings will start from this day

If you are planning to buy a new SUV, then before that know here the complete details of the new premium SUV Kia Carens coming in this segment.

Another new car is going to be added to the number of cars present in the SUV segment in the car segment of the auto sector, which is named Kia Cassance.

Which South Korean automaker Kia Motors has recently introduced in India and now the company has announced its pre-booking.

The company is starting pre-booking for this premium SUV from January 14, 2022, which has been announced by the company through its social media account.

If you also want to buy this premium SUV, then you can book this car by visiting the company’s official website or visiting your nearest dealership.

Kia Motors has earlier launched its three cars in India, in which Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival are present, only after the success of these three cars in India, the company decided to launch its fourth car in India as an SUV. Is.

Talking about the design and exterior of the Kia Cars, the company has given this MPV the look and design of an SUV which makes it very attractive.

The front of the Kia Carens has been made by the company with a new grille and redesigned headlights which gives an aggressive look to this SUV.

,read this also– Safest Top 3 Cars in Lowest Price, which got 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test)

Talking about the features of Kia Carens, the company has given this three row SUV in which a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Car Connected Technology and connectivity of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay has been given.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

Along with this, digital driver display, cruise control, electric one touch folding second row seat, 64 color ambient lighting, ventilated front seat and single pan sunroof features have also been provided.

Talking about the safety features of the car, features like six airbags, electronic stability control and tire pressure monitoring system have been given in it.

The company has not yet made any disclosure regarding the engine of this premium SUV, but according to media reports, the company can give a 1498 cc 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine, with the option of 6-speed manual and AMT gearbox. can go.