Kia Carens vs Toyota Innova Crysta Know which MPV is better on the basis of design features and specifications

Kia Motors has unveiled its Carens MPV in India. This car is the fourth car of Kia Motors in India. Earlier, the company has launched Seltos, Carnival and Sonet SUVs. Out of which the Seltos SUV was liked the most. Let us tell you that Toyota’s Innova Crysta is present in the MPV segment, due to which Kia Carens is going to get a tough competition. Here based on the design, features and specification of these two MPVs, we are going to tell you about the best MPV.

Design of Kia Carens – In Kia Carens MPV, the company has given fully LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps in cube shape. At the same time, this MPV will get 16-inch alloy wheel, roof rail. At the same time, the company has done a lot of work with Chrome on the bumper of this MPV.

Design of Toyota Innova Crysta – The new Innova gets a new piano black grille at the front. A lot of changes have been made in the front bumper as well as new diamond cut alloy wheels have been given in it. The Innova Crysta also gets a new Sparkling Black Crystal Shine colour. On the other hand, there is no significant difference between the old Innova and Innova Crysta in the exterior design.

Kia Carens interior – Kia has given an electric sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment Apple Car Play system in the Karens MPV. The MPV comes with many hi-tech features like wireless charging, fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and cruise control.

Toyota Innova Crysta Interior – The Innova Crysta gets touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play system which also supports Android Auto connectivity. Features like real time vehicle tracking, geo fencing and last parked location have also been added to this MPV.

Kia Carens Performance – Kia Motors has launched the Cairns MPV in three trims Smartstream 1.5-litre Petrol, Smartstream 1.4-litre T-GDi Petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi VGT Diesel. According to ARAI, the Kia Carens MPV gives a mileage of 21.3kmpl. At the same time, this MPV comes with 6 speed manual, 7 speed DCT and 6 speed automatic transmission. At the same time, the price of the base variant of this MPV is Rs 8 lakh 99 thousand and the price of its top variant is Rs 14 lakh 99 thousand.

Toyota Innova Crysta performance – Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 2.7 liter petrol and 2.4 diesel engines. The petrol engine generates 166ps of power and 245Nm of torque. Whereas the diesel trim generates 150ps of power and 360Nm of torque. At the same time, this MPV comes with 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission.