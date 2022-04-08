Kia India introduces refreshed Seltos and Sonet





Kia India, today announced the launch of refreshed versions of two of its most popular products, Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet.

These refreshed versions now come with multiple updates and additional features that further enhance the value propositions of both these products. In addition, many existing features from higher variants are now being extended to lower variants. With an enhanced focus on safety, Kia India will now offer 4 airbags, standard across all lower variants, by adding side airbags to refreshed Seltos and refreshed Sonet.

Kia India has also announced that it will introduce two new colours, ‘Imperial Blue’ and ‘Sparkling Silver’, on these refreshed versions of Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. The vehicles come equipped with the completely revamped Kia Connect app to offer advanced connectivity to its customers. The company has also introduced Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology paired with a diesel engine on the refreshed Kia Seltos.

Kia India has launched the refreshed Seltos and Sonet at a starting price of INR 10.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and INR 7.15 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), respectively.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are extremely pleased to continue our positive momentum in the competitive Indian auto market. Our focus on the safety of the occupants is reflected in the refreshed Seltos and Sonet, with 4 airbags standard across all lower variants. Additionally, various convenience and styling changes have also been incorporated to recreate newer benchmarks in their respective segments. Until now, we have sold almost 2.67 Lakh units of Seltos and nearly 1.25 Lakh units of Sonet in the Indian market.”

REFRESHED SELTOS

The refreshed Kia Seltos has been updated with 13 new enhancements. The company has introduced the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology with the 1.5 Diesel engine on the Kia Seltos HTK+ variant. The vehicle also comes in a new variant HTX AT powered by Diesel 1.5 powertrain.

Kia India also has extended paddle shifters along with multi-drive and traction modes for all automatic variants of the refreshed Kia Seltos for a sportier and more responsive driving experience. Multiple other safety features such as Side Airbag, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) and All-Wheel Disc brakes are also offered as standard on the refreshed Kia Seltos. Furthermore, The HTX+ variant of the vehicle also boasts curtain airbags. Further, design changes have been made in the Seltos logo design on the D-cut steering wheel, SUS scuff plate and tailgate to further enhance its appeal. In the case of Seltos X Line, it will now be offered with the X Line Logo on Indigo Pera Seats.

REFRESHED SONET

The refreshed Kia Sonet has been updated with 09 new enhancements. It will now be equipped with Side Airbag and Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) as standard across variants to further enhance safety. The company will also offer safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) , Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) as standard on the iMT trims. Further, curtain airbags will now be offered from HTX+ variant onwards. Customers of the newly launched Kia Sonet will get the Advanced 10.67 cm (4.2”) Colour Instrument Cluster from the HTX variant itself. The Semi Leatherette seat will now be offered from the HTE variant itself. Similar to the refreshed Seltos, the newly launched refreshed Sonet will also get design changes in the Sonet logo on the D-cut steering wheel and tailgate.