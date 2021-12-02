Kia released teaser, this premium MPV will be presented on this day, will compete with Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar when launched

Another premium car is going to be launched in the MPV segment of India, which will be presented by Kia on December 16, know the features and specifications of this car.

Car manufacturer Kia is going to launch its new MPV very soon, which has been named as Kia Carens.

The path of this MPV in India will not be easy because after its launch, it is expected to compete with the recently launched and hugely successful Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

More features and specifications of Kia Carens MPV have been revealed, but its design along with interior and exterior will be revealed only on 16 December 2022.

Talking about the features of Kia Carens, the company has given 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in this MPV which can be with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like cruise control, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, 4 airbags can be given in it.

Apart from these features, the biggest USP of this MPV can prove to be its seating arrangement, due to which it has become the first car in the country to be provided with USB charging ports for all the six passengers sitting in the three row.

Talking about the engine and power of Kia Carens MPV, according to media reports, it can be given a 1.5 liter engine with petrol and diesel options, which can be mated with 6 speed manual and 5 speed automatic gearbox.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said before the launch of the Kia Carence, “We are really excited to introduce our fourth product in the Indian auto market.

He said that the Kia Carence is a premium and comfortable RV with three row seating which fits perfectly with the lifestyle and road conditions of the cities of India.

Commenting on the success of the MPV, Tae-Jin Park said that the Kia Carence will be a game changer in the Indian car market and is all set to completely shake up certain segments.

The company has not made any disclosure about the price of this MPV, but according to experts, after launching on December 16, this car can be launched in India with a starting price of Rs 15 to 20 lakhs.