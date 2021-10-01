Kiara Advani dances on Varun Dhawan lover song: Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Roffle dance Diljit Dosanjh goes viral on lover song, Ranveer Singh reacted like this

After the success of ‘Sher Shah’, Kiara Advani is busy shooting for ‘Jug Jug Jio’. She is having a lot of fun with co-star Varun Dhawan on set. Kiara Advani recently shared a funny video, which is going viral. In the video, Kiara is seen dancing with actor Varun Dhawan to Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi song ‘Lover’.

Kiara Advani has shared this dance video on her Instagram account, which is well liked. From celebrities to fans, Kiara and Varun are admiring the cute chemistry and dancing style. In the video, Kiara and Varun first dance fast and then show the move in slow motion. The video, which was shared a day ago, has received over 1.7 million views so far.



Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but smile after watching this video of Kiara and Varun Dhawan. He created laughter and heart emojis on the video.

Kiara Advani was seen in the recently released film ‘Sher Shah’ in which she was opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for ‘Jug Jug Jio’. Apart from this film, Kiara Advani will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, ‘Mr. Lele’ and one of S Shankar’s films. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the movie ‘Bhedia’.