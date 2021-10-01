Kiara Advani dances on Varun Dhawan lover song: Kiara Advani Varun Dhawan Roffle dance Diljit Dosanjh goes viral on lover song, Ranveer Singh reacted like this
Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but smile after watching this video of Kiara and Varun Dhawan. He created laughter and heart emojis on the video.
Kiara Advani was seen in the recently released film ‘Sher Shah’ in which she was opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for ‘Jug Jug Jio’. Apart from this film, Kiara Advani will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, ‘Mr. Lele’ and one of S Shankar’s films. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the movie ‘Bhedia’.
