Kiara Advani hot photoshoot in high slit backless dress makes jahnvi kapoor sizzles watch full video

Kiara Advani Photoshoot Video: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has recently got a photoshoot done, whose pictures and videos have been shared by the actress with fans through Instagram. In this, a video of Kiara Advani is going viral like fire on the internet.

Along with the fans, all the celebs are not able to stop themselves from commenting on this video of Kiara Advani. Talking about this video of Kiara, she is seen doing no photoshoot in a high slit and backless shimmery gown.

Kiara’s style in the video is such that she is hitting everyone’s heart a lot. In the comment section, Jhanvi Kapoor has given her reaction by making a fire emoji. Along with this, Manish Malhotra and Tanya Ghavri have also reacted by making Heart and Fire emoji.

In this video that surfaced, you can see that Kiara has made a pony. Along with this, Kiara completed her look with red high heels. Let us tell you that along with this video, Kiara recently did a photoshoot for the cover of Bazaar magazine.

Kiara is going through a very good phase these days in both personal and professional life. While Kiara has been in the news for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, these days she is also working together on many of her upcoming projects.

Talking about the relationship between Kiara and Siddharth, both of them have not yet made their relationship official, but many times these people have said a lot in gestures during the interview. The pair was seen together in the film ‘Sher Shah’ and was well-liked by the fans. In the film, both of them played each other’s love interest and this movie did a great job.