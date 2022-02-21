Kiara advani hugs beau siddharth malhotra on dada saheb phalke international 2022 red carpet

The video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aanwani attending the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 is becoming very viral.

Bollywood stars graced the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Sunday. From here, many pictures and videos of everyone have surfaced on social media. But the most viral of these is the style of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

On reaching the red carpet, as soon as Kiara’s eyes fell on Sidharth Malhotra, she immediately went to him with quick steps and both of them hugged each other. The video of both of them during this time is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Not only did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grab attention on the red carpet, but their film ‘Shershaah’ also won the best film award. It also won the Critics Best Actor and Best Actress awards.

Shershaah was one of the biggest hits of the last year, giving new heights to the careers of both Sidharth and Kiara. Along with this, both of them also dominate their relationship. Kiara Advani won the Critics Best Actress Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Kiara is going through a very good phase these days in both personal and professional life. While Kiara has been in the news for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, these days she is also working together on many of her upcoming projects.

Talking about the relationship between Kiara and Siddharth, both of them have not yet made their relationship official, but many times these people have said a lot in gestures during the interview. The pair was seen together in the film ‘Sher Shah’ and was well-liked by the fans. In the film, both of them played each other’s love interest and this movie did a great job.