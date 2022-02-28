Entertainment

Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party
Written by admin
Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party

Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party

Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party

Kiara has shared pictures from her sister Ishita’s bachelor party on Instagram.

The news of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s affair is not hidden from anyone. Although both have not spoken openly about this. But these people are seen together every day. Recently, Kiara has shared pictures of her sister Ishita’s bachelor party on Instagram.

In which both sisters are seen with friends and family. Kiara also shared a video of sister Ishita cutting the cake. In which he has written ‘Whole Heart’.

Kiara is looking very beautiful in these pictures. She is wearing a white crop top and pants. She is looking no less than an angel in this dress. At the same time, his sister is wearing a pink shirt and denim pants. Kiara has posted this picture and video on her story.

Let us tell you that recently Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra were seen together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party. Both are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood these days. In the film Shershah, the pair of both was well liked by the audience. After which the news of their affair started coming. The film is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Last Sunday, the film won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards – 2022 ceremony.

Expressing gratitude, Kiara dedicated the award to Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema. Kiara played the role of Dimple in this film. Describing it as an emotional journey, she said, ‘I want to dedicate this award to Dimple, whose role I played in this film.

READ Also  Sooryvanshi Box Office Report third saturday 20 November day 16 collections | Sooryavanshi third Saturday box office earnings

Let us tell you that this film was released on the OTT platform, which was one of the biggest hits of the year 2021. Apart from this, if we talk about Kiara’s work front, then she will soon be seen in Jug Jug Jio with Varun Dhawan.


#Kiara #Advani #angel #white #dress #photos #sisters #bachelor #party

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode Highlights: Aarohi dreams of becoming the daughter-in-law of the Birla family, Abhimanyu reaches Goenka's house to ask for Akshara's hand.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment