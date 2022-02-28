Kiara Advani looks no less than an angel in a white dress, see photos of her sister’s bachelor party

The news of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s affair is not hidden from anyone. Although both have not spoken openly about this. But these people are seen together every day. Recently, Kiara has shared pictures of her sister Ishita’s bachelor party on Instagram.

In which both sisters are seen with friends and family. Kiara also shared a video of sister Ishita cutting the cake. In which he has written ‘Whole Heart’.

Kiara is looking very beautiful in these pictures. She is wearing a white crop top and pants. She is looking no less than an angel in this dress. At the same time, his sister is wearing a pink shirt and denim pants. Kiara has posted this picture and video on her story.

Let us tell you that recently Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra were seen together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party. Both are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood these days. In the film Shershah, the pair of both was well liked by the audience. After which the news of their affair started coming. The film is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Last Sunday, the film won the ‘Best Film’ award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards – 2022 ceremony.

Expressing gratitude, Kiara dedicated the award to Vikram Batra’s fiancee Dimple Cheema. Kiara played the role of Dimple in this film. Describing it as an emotional journey, she said, ‘I want to dedicate this award to Dimple, whose role I played in this film.

Let us tell you that this film was released on the OTT platform, which was one of the biggest hits of the year 2021. Apart from this, if we talk about Kiara’s work front, then she will soon be seen in Jug Jug Jio with Varun Dhawan.