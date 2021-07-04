Kiara Advani Posted A Throwback Picture in Yellow Bikini | Kiara Adavani in yellow bikini raised the temperature of Sunday, take care of your heart before seeing the photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is very active on social media. Recently, the actress shared such a picture on her social media, which is going to blow your senses.

kiara hot look

Kiara Advani has made fans Sunday, she recently shared a picture in bikini, in which the actress looks amazing. This photo of Kiara Advani was done during her Maldives vacations. In which she is seen posing in a yellow bikini and shrug. She completed her look with a sun hat. In which she is looking very beautiful. While sharing the photo, Kiara Advani wrote in the caption- ‘Dear bikini body, come back again.’

Kiara’s career

Let us tell you, Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut on 13 June 2014 with the film ‘Fugly’. Later he also worked in ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Good News’ and ‘Indu Ki Jawani’.

Kiara movies

Talking about Kiara’s workfront, her next films are ‘Sher Shah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, ‘Jug Jug Jio’. ‘Shershaah’ is a biographical based action drama that revolves around the life of Kargil hero Vikram Batra. It stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role.

