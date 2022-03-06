Entertainment

Kiara Advani put her eyes on the bride's sister, see wedding photos

Actress Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita has tied the knot. Kiara has shared the pictures of this wedding on social media.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has shared many pictures of her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding with fans. Recently, she shared Ishita’s bride-to-be pictures on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Kiara is seen standing behind him and applying eye-tick on him, so that he can be saved from the evil eye. While Kiara wore an orange lehenga, Ishita wore a Sabyasachi red lehenga for the special day.

Kiara wrote, ‘Don’t look @ishitaadvani. These wedding pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media and netizens are showering a lot of love on them.

A week ago, Kiara shared pictures from Ishita’s bachelorette party and captioned it as, “My whole heart…”. On Friday, videos of Kiara dancing to the music went viral.

Kiara’s sister Ishita has tied the knot with her fiancee Karma Vivaan. Earlier in 2019, Kiara shared a post on Instagram for Karma. She shared a picture of Ishita and Karma and wrote, “There is nothing better than seeing my sister Sue happy and this is what you bring into our lives @karmavivan! Welcome to the family my brother. You passed with flying colors! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this wonderful journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma.”

Kiara is going through a very good phase these days in both personal and professional life. While Kiara has been in the news for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, these days she is also working together on many of her upcoming projects.

Talking about the relationship between Kiara and Siddharth, both of them have not yet made their relationship official, but many times these people have said a lot in gestures during the interview. The pair was seen together in the film ‘Sher Shah’ and was well-liked by the fans. In the film, both of them played each other’s love interest and this movie did a great job.


