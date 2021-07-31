Kiara Advani rocked in the birthday party, shared the INSIDE VIDEO | Kiara Advani rocked the birthday party, shared the INSIDE VIDEO

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beautiful actress Kiara Advani has made a special place in the hearts of the audience even before her best performance. Every style of Kiara has been appreciated by the fans. Especially her simple girl image, seen in the film ‘Kabir Singh’, settled in the hearts of the fans. Today Kiara Advani is celebrating her birthday. On this occasion, he party with his special people. Now Kiara herself has shared the video of this party on social media.

cake is very special

Kiara Advani shared this video on Instagram some time ago. His cake is seen in this video. Which is very special. There is a bunch of balloons with the cake in which many pictures of Kiara are also seen hanging. Seeing this cute cake, Kiara is getting happy like a little girl. Watch this video…

with whom did you celebrate birthday

While sharing this video and pictures, Kiara also told that with whom she has celebrated her birthday. Here in the caption he wrote, ‘#AboutLastNight #raataanlambiyan Birthday feels so sweet with my oldest golden crew.’ It is clear that Kiara has fun with her old friends on this occasion.

Will be seen in these films

Talking about Kiara’s work front, she will soon be seen in ‘Shershanh’ with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she is also going to be seen in ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ with Karthik Aryan.

