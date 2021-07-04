kiara Advani shares her picture in yellow bikini

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani remains in the headlines every day. Although Kiara has worked in many films, she got popularity from the film ‘Kabir Singh’. Shahid Kapoor was in the lead role with him in this film. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. After this Kiara’s fan following also increased a lot. He is followed by more than 17 million people on Instagram. In such a situation, Kiara is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans.

Now on Sunday, Kiara has shared a very hot picture of herself, seeing which the fans are not tired of praising her. Actually, Kiara has posted her bikini photo. This photo was taken during their Maldives vacations. It can be seen in the picture that Kiara is wearing a yellow color bikini. Together, he has also carried a white color shrug and hat. She is looking very hot in the photo. Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote in the caption, ‘Dear bikini body, come back again.’

This photo of Kiara is now becoming quite viral on social media. So far more than 16 lakh likes have come on this. Also, fans are praising him fiercely. At the same time, stars like Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Jhanvi Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Rasika Duggal have also commented on this picture of her.

Let us tell you that Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut on 13 June 2014 with the film ‘Fugly’. Since this film, she has appeared in films like ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Good News’ and ‘Indu Ki Jawani’. Talking about her work front, Kiara Advani is going to be seen in films like ‘Sher Shah’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, ‘Jug Jug Jio’. Actor Siddharth Malhotra is in the lead role with him in ‘Sher Shah’. This is the first time that the two are working together. There have been reports for a long time that both are dating each other. However, so far neither of them has reacted to these reports.