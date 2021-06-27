Kiara Advani told, did the preparation of the masterbat scene in ‘Lust Stories’ by looking at Google

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has worked in many films by the way. But he got the real identity from ‘Kabir Singh’. The film did tremendous business at the box office. The film was well-liked and Kiara’s acting too. But before that Kiara’s web series Lust Stories made a lot of headlines. This series released on Netflix is ​​still discussed.

Vibrator scene made headlines

In this series, a scene of Kiara had gained tremendous popularity. Actually, Kiara used a vibrator in one scene. In the series, Kiara plays a woman whose husband is unable to fulfill her sexual desires. In such a situation, she masturbates with a vibrator. But then such an incident happens that his truth comes in front of the family. Kiara had told about this scene in Neha Dhupia’s chat show ‘No Filter’.

need to google

Kiara told that she did not know how to use the vibrator. Kiara says, ‘Karan had told us all what to do. I thought this would be interesting. I really didn’t know anything about this device. I needed to google to know about it. After that I also watched some movies and came to know about it. I knew how this scene would feel. I tried to do this scene well and did not take too much.

praises karan johar

After this Kiara praised Karan Johar and said, ‘It is a good thing about Karan that he himself teaches everything easily. Whenever he does a scene, it seems that it really should be like this. After seeing them, it seems that you will also do the same.’ Even before this, Kiara had talked about this scene of hers. He had told that he had watched the entire show while sitting with his parents. Kiara said, ‘At that time my grandmother came to live with me and the film was released on Netflix. Of course my parents and I saw it together. Everyone liked it. They knew everything even before I said yes to the film.

