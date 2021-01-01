Kiara Advani was watching ‘Sher Shah’ on the plane, suddenly tears started flowing from her eyes, VIDEO goes viral

The long awaited biopic of Captain Vikram Batra (), the hero of the Kargil war hero Paramvir Chakra, was awaited. Now the film has finally been released last week and it has also received a lot of likes. He is very much appreciated in his role. In addition, the character of Captain Batra’s fianc डि Dimple Cheema () is also being highly praised. A video has surfaced recently in which Kiara Advani is watching the funeral of Captain Vikram Batra in her own film ‘Sher Shah’. The scene was very emotional and seeing this scene, Kiara Advani herself started crying bitterly. This video of Kiara has gone viral on social media. Watch the video: We tell you that Kiara herself met Dimple Cheema before the shooting of this film. Speaking about it, Kiara had said, ‘Meeting Dimple was a very emotional moment in the making of this film. We didn’t even shoot the film when I met him and it was the best moment to prepare for the film. He told me the feelings of his heart through which I could better shape my character.