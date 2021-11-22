Kia’s 7 seater MPV will be launched soon against Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber, read full details

To compete with Maruti Ertiga and Renault Triber in the MPV segment of the Indian car market, Kia is going to launch this 7 seater car very soon, read full details here.

Vehicle manufacturer Kia is going to launch a new 7 seater MPV very soon in the Indian market, which has been spotted during the test drive.

According to the information received so far, the company has given the KY codename to this 7 seater MPV, which the company is going to introduce globally on 16 December and after that the company can launch this in India in January 2022.

According to media reports, the company has given this MPV the codename KY but it can be launched in India with the name CARENS.

The company will lineup this car below its current premium 7 seater Carnival which could be much lower than the Carnival in price.

The MPV, which was spotted during testing, shows that it has been given a flat SUV type design with LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail lamps, fog lamps.

Talking about the features of Kia Carens, according to media reports, the company will be given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, premium features like cruise control, valet mode, rain sensing wipers, front ventilated seats, Boss’s 8-speaker audio system can be given in this MPV.

Along with this, premium features like a redesigned dashboard, center console, ambient lighting around the front and rear door entry can also be given.

Talking about the safety features, this MPV can be given features like 360 ​​degree camera, blind spot monitoring system, ambient lights, ABS, EBD, speed alarm, emergency braking system and six airbags.

Talking about the engine and power of Kia Carens, according to media reports, the company is going to offer both petrol and diesel engine options in this MPV.

It can be given a 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.5 liter turbocharged diesel engine with the option of manual, automatic and IMT gearbox with both these engines.

After its launch in India, this MPV is expected to compete directly with 7 seater MPVs like Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Renault Triber.