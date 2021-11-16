Kia’s new car: The curtain will rise from the new year, space will be equal to SUV, know – when will it be launched? Kia all set to expand the product range in India; to drive in a new model in Q1 next year – Kia’s new car: The curtain will rise from the new year, space will be equal to SUV, know – when will it be launched?

Vehicle maker Kia India is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in the first quarter of next year. A top company official gave this information on Tuesday.

Kia India currently sells three vehicles in the domestic market namely Seltos, Sonnet and Carnival. The company will unveil its fourth car globally on December 16, while in the domestic market this car will be launched between January-March next year.

Tae Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India told reporters at an event here, “India is a very important market for Kia globally and it is not just for sale. India also has the potential to become a manufacturing and global research and development hub.

He added that the company has already received a great response for the Seltos, Sonnet and Carnival in the country and we are happy to share that Kia India will introduce its new product in the first quarter of 2022.

Park said, “We do not intend to introduce only 6-7 seater cars, but we want to create a new category which is not present in the market. The new vehicle will have enough space for a large family like any SUV car.