Kia’s soon-to-be-launched MPV will rival Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo, read full details

In the MPV segment of the car sector, KIA is soon going to launch this car, which will compete directly with the Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.

In the MPV segment of the car sector in the country, Kia India is going to launch its new car soon, whose code name is KY but the company has registered this MPV in India under the name Kia Carens.

After the launch of this MPV of Kia, people will have more options in this segment, which are currently only selective, in which this car is expected to compete directly with Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Ertiga.

According to media reports, the company is preparing this MPV on the very latest SP2 platform, on which Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta have been prepared.

Talking about the engine of this car, according to media reports, the company is going to launch this MPV with two engine options, in which the first engine will be 1.5 liter and the second engine will be 1.5 liter turbo engine.

Talking about the engine before this, it is a 1.5 liter capacity 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp power and 244 Nm peak torque.

Talking about its second engine, it is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will generate 113 bhp power and 250 Nm peak torque.

With both these engines, the company can offer the option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. Talking about the features of this MPV from Kia, according to media reports, features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice commands, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control can be given in this MPV.

Talking about its safety features, according to media reports, safety features like Speed ​​Alert, Seat Belt Reminder, Keep Lane Assist, ABS, EBD and six airbags can be given in it.

The company has not yet made any disclosure about the price and launch date of this MPV, but looking at the details and specifications of the features, experts believe that the company can launch this car with an initial price of Rs 10.50 lakh.

After its launch in India, this car is expected to compete with Toyota Innova, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.