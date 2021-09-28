Kick to Imgur, Genius and WorldStarHipHop. the owner has bought

Popular image-sharing site Imgur has been acquired by Santa Monica-based firm MediaLab, which describes itself as a “holding company of consumer Internet brands.” The company owns several B-list tech and Internet services, including messaging apps Kik and Whisper, lyrics annotator Genius, and viral video aggregator WorldStarHipHop.

Imgur, which currently boasts nearly 300 million users, says the move will allow the company to “help the core Imgur team focus on what we do best: creating community-driven entertainment.” Creating the best place online for you.” In a blog post, the company said “Imgur’s journey is not over” and that MediaLab is committed to “investing more resources in engineering and the community.”

MediaLab has also bought several brands with large communities

What the acquisition actually means for Imgur’s future isn’t clear, but it’s hard to read this as positive news for the site. MediaLab isn’t clear about its business model (you won’t find much information on their website), but it appears to be focused primarily on acquiring ailing brands with large, but stable, communities. Presumably, the goal is to bundle traffic from these properties together to sell ads or data, while cutting costs by sharing the work of keeping sites running.

For example, it was bought by MediaLab earlier this month for $80 million, which was reportedly less than the amount it had raised in venture capital over the years. Kick and Whisper alike were once hot qualities that have since faded into prominence.

Imgur as a company has had a rough ride of its own. It was founded in 2009 as a “gift to Reddit,” and its fortunes have risen and fallen with this partnership. In 2016, Reddit decided to host its own image uploads, and Imgur began building itself into a standalone online community in response. It mimicked various social features popular on Reddit, including upvotes and downvotes, comment threads and focused communities on images. The site is often compared to other image-hosting services, which are adjacent to larger social media sites such as Twitpic, but have so far held on to their strengths. In recent years it has introduced new features such as an ad-free subscription service.

Imgur’s blog post announcing the acquisition read something close to a farewell note — “It’s been an absolute honor to be creating this corner of the Internet with this incredible community” — though the company insists that “the journey is over.” It hasn’t happened.”