Kidney Transplant News: Semi Yogi’s Item for Kidney Transplant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s love for children and women in the state is often seen. Whether the preparation for the third wave of corona is said to be dangerous for children or the cooperation for the treatment of a woman suffering from a serious illness, CM Yogi has set an example of new humanity everywhere. A similar case has come to light from the capital Lucknow, where a family going through financial crisis over the kidney transplant of an innocent person appealed to Chief Minister Yogi for help. The UP Chief Minister announced financial assistance as soon as he came to know about the matter. The innocents then thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adinath along with his family.

Innocent ‘Atharva’ has been hospitalized for 2 years, the family was worried about the kidney transplant

The entire case is in the BKT area of ​​Lucknow. Atharva Pandey, who lives there, has been undergoing dialysis at Medanta Hospital in the capital for the past two years. After the news of Atharva’s kidney transplant came out recently, the innocent family started arranging money. But the family, who were living in financial crisis due to high cost of treatment, gave up and appealed to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help. In a video that went viral on social media, the victim Atharva had appealed to the Chief Minister for financial help, saying he would give new life.

Chief Minister Yogi showed sensitivity, announcing Rs 8 lakh for Atharva’s treatment

As soon as the video of the victim was posted on social media, it went viral very fast. After watching the video, which went viral on social media, Chief Minister Yogi came to know about it. After that, showing sensitivity, he immediately announced to pay Rs 8 lakh for financial treatment. After the announcement of the Chief Minister’s contribution of Rs 8 lakh for kidney transplantation, the hope of new life has been created in the mind of the victim once again. The victim’s family thanked Chief Minister Yogi after CM Yogi announced financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh for the kidney transplant of the victim Atharva.