Kids’ COVID vaccinations less effective against omicron vs. delta, but helps ward off severe illness from both



The Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provides less protection against omikron variant than delta strain in children but protects against both types of serious illness, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 years reduce the number of hospital admissions by more than two-thirds and increase the risk of serious illness, the report said.

Researchers also found that vaccination reduced the incidence of COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12-18 and strongly protected against serious illness, according to the study, which was co-led by Dr. Adrian Randolph of Boston Children’s Hospital and Centers for Disease Control. And resistance.

“The reason a child is vaccinated with COVID-19 is to prevent serious complications of SARS-CoV-2 infection, including hospitalization,” Randolph said in a press release. “Evidence shows that the vaccine significantly reduces this risk among 5- to 11-year-olds. And while the vaccine provides less protection against adolescents being hospitalized with Omicron vs. Delta, it prevents both types of serious illness.”

The study looked at data from 1,185 patients aged 5 to 18 years who were hospitalized in 31 pediatric hospitals in 23 states from July 2021 to February 2022, and 1,627 controlling patients of the same age who were not infected with Covid-19.

The researchers found that overall, 88% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 were not vaccinated and 25% needed life support.

They further found that 92% of children aged 5-11 who were hospitalized with Covid-19 were not vaccinated. 16% of them were considered critically ill, and needed life support interventions such as intubation. Within this group, 90% were unvaccinated, according to the survey release.

Of the 12–18-year-old adolescents who were hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, 87% were unvaccinated. The study found that 27% were seriously ill and 93% of them were vaccinated. Two children died, the statement said.

According to the study, two doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine were 68% effective in preventing hospitalization during immunization in the group of children aged 5-11 years. The researchers said in a release that since this age group has recently become eligible for the vaccine, they have not been able to efficiently count the number of serious illnesses separately.

The study authors further stated that in the 12-18 year age group, the vaccine against hospitalization with the Delta variant was 92% effective while it had a 40% reduction in efficacy against the Omicron variant.

Despite the fall, the study authors said that the vaccine was 96% effective in preventing severe illness during the delta period and 79% effective during the omikron wave.

Vaccines are now available for children and adolescents, but many parents are still hesitant, researchers say. As of March 16, only 57% of 12- to 17-year-olds and 27% of 5- to 11-year-olds received two tick doses, according to CDC data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“We hope our results will help parents make the decision to vaccinate their children and adolescents against COVID-19,” Randolph said in a release. “The benefits outweigh the risks, as serious childhood infections can have long-term consequences.”