Kids make valentines for local veterans





ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Boys and Girls Club took part in the annual Valentines for Vets program. The event allows kids to show their appreciation for military veterans by making Valentine’s Day cards for them.

It also allows the kids to learn more about the veterans’ service to the country.

“It’s important because some of them don’t get visitors, and it’s just really good for them to know that people are here for them, so I really like it,” Skyler said.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is helping to deliver the cards to veterans. They expect to hand out more than 6,000 cards this year.