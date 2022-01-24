Kids playing Battlegrounds Mobile India all day long In this way limit can be set

Battleground Mobile India has added a new feature. Under which you can now set the limit of your game. That is, today your children can play the game for as long as they want.

The craze of online games has increased among children. These days many such games have come in the market, which are offering new software and interesting facts. Similarly, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also strengthened its hold in India. At the same time, Battleground Mobile India has added a new feature. Under which you can now set the limit of your game. That is, today your children can play the game for as long as they want. Due to this, the game will not be able to be played on mobile all day long.

The developer of this game says that it is an interesting game, due to which it is natural to get used to it. In such a situation, setting the limit of the game will prove to be helpful for the children. This game displays a virtual world. In-game audio suggests that the game exists in a virtual world and is not their real life. Let’s know how to set game limit.

OTP authentication

Every player under the age of 18 is required to register a parent or guardian before they can begin playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person’s number,

After which the child is allowed to play the game.

breaktime reminder

The game features timely breaktime reminders to ensure that players get the required downtime. Setting reminders helps you look above your game and get back to real life while maintaining a healthy game-life balance.

Gameplay Limitations

In this, the limit has been fixed with the game play. Here players under the age of 18 should not engage in gaming for more than 3 hours per day. This then automatically helps them treat gaming as an activity to be done in moderation.

daily spending limit

Under this, an in-game daily spending limit of Rs. 7000 which automatically prevents them from overspending and overgaming.