Kids With Covid Recover Fast, but a Few Have Long-Term Symptoms

Although most children with Covid-19 recover within a week, a small percentage show long-term symptoms, according to a new study of more than 1,700 British children. Researchers found that 4.4% of children have symptoms that last four weeks or more, while 1.8% have symptoms that last eight weeks or more.

The results suggest that what has sometimes been called “long Covid” may be less common in children than in adults. In a previous study, some of the same researchers found that 13.3% of adults with Covid-19 had symptoms that lasted at least four weeks and that 4.5% had symptoms that lasted at least eight weeks.

“It is reassuring that the number of children with lasting symptoms of Covid-19” is low, said Dr Emma Duncan, endocrinologist at King’s College London and lead author of the study, in a statement. “Nonetheless, a small number of children suffer a long illness with Covid-19, and our study validates the experiences of these children and their families. “

The study, published Tuesday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, is based on an analysis of data collected by the Covid Symptom Study smartphone app. The document focuses on 1,734 children between the ages of 5 and 17 who tested positive for the virus and developed symptoms between September 1 and January 24. Parents or caregivers have reported children’s symptoms in the app.