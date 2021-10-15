Kilian Mbappe, who made France the world champion, is the world’s most expensive footballer, worth 2477 crores, Ronaldo is the oldest in the top-100

21-year-old Kilian Mbappe, who played a key role in making France champion in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has become the world’s most expensive player. He plays for the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In the report of Football Observatory, his value is estimated at 259.2 million pounds (about Rs 2477 crore).

Mbappe was also honored with the Young Player Award at the FIFA World Cup. He was instrumental in making France 4-2 champions in the final of the tournament, scoring in the 65th minute against Croatia. He scored a total of 4 goals in the FIFA World Cup. England captain Hurricane Hurricane holds the record for most goals scored in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Portugal’s star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player in the top-100 in the report. Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, is at number 70. Ronaldo is 35 years old. Argentine footballer and Barcelona player Lionel Messi is at number 22.

The Football Observatory ranks players based on Europe’s top-5 football leagues (English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A). The special thing is that Canadian footballer Alphonso Davies, who plays for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, is the youngest in the top-10 of this list. He is only 19 years old. His value is estimated at 133.5 million pounds (about Rs 1276 crore).

The number of girlfriends of Cristiano Ronaldo has been more than the football team, Bipasha Basu also had discussions about the affair

The Football Observatory included the most expensive 20-20 players in the English Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and Serie A in its report. The impact on the value of players due to Corona has also been included in this.



The report has estimated Messi’s value at £100.1 million (about Rs 957 crore) and Ronaldo at £60.8 million (about Rs 581 crore). Brazil’s Neymar Jr. is at number 37. His value is said to be 82.7 million pounds (about Rs 791 crores). Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is at number two in the top-3 most expensive players. His value was estimated at 194.7 million pounds (about Rs 1861 crore). Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund is at number three with a value of 179.1 million pounds (about Rs 1712 crore).