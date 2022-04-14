Killer illegal immigrant busted leading double life in Massachusetts



The FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday announced the arrest of a convicted murderer and illegal immigrant from Colombia who had been living a secret double life for years in Massachusetts.

William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, fled Colombia to the United States in June 1994 after killing his wife, Laura Rose Agudelo, and attempting to kill his daughter. According to the ICE, the perpetrator was living in the greater Boston area under Carlos Alberto Randon after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 1995 and marrying a U.S. citizen in 1998.

“Today’s arrest confirms that this dangerous and convicted murderer will face justice for his crime,” Todd Lyons, director of the FBI’s Boston field office, said in a statement. “ERO Boston is proud to be part of this joint effort with our federal partners ৷ Acosta and Colombia will no longer be a threat to the people of the Commonwealth.”

The fugitive shot and killed his wife during a domestic incident and shot her when she tried to intervene, agencies said. In 1996, he was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Acosta was under an Interpol Red Notice, which means fugitives are issued for trial or punishment. According to Interpol, “this is an international request by law enforcement agencies worldwide to identify and temporarily arrest a person awaiting extradition, surrender or similar legal action.”

FBI agents have received a tip that Acosta may be hiding in the greater Boston area by 2020.

After marrying a U.S. citizen in 1998, Acosta, who changed her name to Randon, moved to Belmost with his wife and son. He later submitted an application for naturalization to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and submitted a forged Colombian birth certificate and fingerprint to the agency.

The FBI has compared his new fingerprint to the one given by the Colombian National Police.

“William Hernando Usma Acosta, a convicted cold-blooded murderer who thought he could enter the United States to avoid justice and create a new identity for himself so that he could be under the radar. He must face trial for what he did.” And today’s arrest confirms that he will, “said FBI Boston Special Agent Joseph Bonavolanta in a statement. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those who want it in their own country, and the FBI will continue our international partnership to remove dangerous fugitives like her from our community.”