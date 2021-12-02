Killer Whales Find Prey Bonanza in Melting Arctic Is a Bonanza
Brian Kimber, a research scientist at the University of Washington who works at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Mammal Laboratory, has spent a great deal of time analyzing audio data recorded in the icy waters of Alaska, Canada, and northern Russia. Usually, Ms. Kimber hears the chirping of bohed whales, belugas, narwhals, and other cetaceans native to that part of the Arctic.
A few years ago, they began to hear a particular cry, described as that of a disgruntled domestic cat: the piercing call of a killer whale. At first Ms. Kimber wondered if her ears were cheating on her.
“When I started the job, my mentor told me, ‘You won’t see killer whales so far north,'” Ms. Kimber said. But over the years, as data has accumulated, with more orca calls in areas where they have never been recorded, it appears that this is no longer true.
“In previous years, I didn’t see anywhere, but in later years, I was seeing more and more,” Ms. Kimber said. “It was very unusual.”
Orca calls are further evidence of the rapidly changing Arctic. As sea ice recedes, killer whales – which are actually dolphins – are now moving to parts of the ocean that were once inaccessible and spending more time in places where they were only rarely seen, Ms. Kimber said Thursday at the U.S. Acoustics Institute in Seattle. Annual meeting.
As a result, some of nature’s most influential predators have greatly increased their predator range. These changes have potentially significant effects on the animals at the top and bottom of the food chain – including humans.
Arctic sea ice has dropped significantly in the four decades since satellite observation began. Amy Willoughby, a marine mammal biologist at NOAA’s Alaska Fisheries Science Center, said about 75 percent of the ice has disappeared in the last 15 years alone, and the rest is thin and low quality.
Increased water and ice damage, including atmospheric temperatures, have affected every level of the Arctic ecosystem. Larger mammals, such as polar bears, struggle to navigate declining habitats, while seaweeds at the foot of the Arctic food chain thrive faster and more abundantly.
In recent years, scientists have noticed a similar upheaval in the behavior of marine mammals in the region. Orcas more often feast on bohde whales. Scientists and the local Arctic community have reported signs of an orca attack on the northeastern Chukchi and the increasing number of bohed whale carcasses in the West Beaufort Sea.
Even if the orca does not take a single bite, the mere presence of predators can have far-reaching consequences. Bohed whales typically retreat into a protective patch of dense ice when there is a threat of an orcas, which does not have the ability of a monster-skull bow to pass through frozen water for air. The word Inuit describes the bow’s fear response, “arrilizuk,” which was developed specifically to ward off killer whales.
But as the snow recedes, these defense systems can prove responsible. Bohds should spend more time before hiding in the thick snow where there are fewer feeding opportunities. Calves that are not strong enough to break through the ice can suffocate.
Any decline in bow numbers could also affect the food chain: Balin whales are an important food source for subsistence hunters in indigenous Arctic communities, Ms. Kimber said.
“Killer wheels are really intelligent,” said Corey Mathews, a fisheries and research scientist in the Arctic region of Ocean Canada. “They use it really fast. If a new area opens, they could enter within the next year and exploit the hunting population, which may be slow to respond to those changes.
He added that the long-term consequences of how these extremely deadly and newly enthusiastic predators are expanding their reach in the Arctic could take years before scientists fully understand.
