Killer Whales Find Prey Bonanza in Melting Arctic Is a Bonanza

Brian Kimber, a research scientist at the University of Washington who works at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Mammal Laboratory, has spent a great deal of time analyzing audio data recorded in the icy waters of Alaska, Canada, and northern Russia. Usually, Ms. Kimber hears the chirping of bohed whales, belugas, narwhals, and other cetaceans native to that part of the Arctic.

A few years ago, they began to hear a particular cry, described as that of a disgruntled domestic cat: the piercing call of a killer whale. At first Ms. Kimber wondered if her ears were cheating on her.

“When I started the job, my mentor told me, ‘You won’t see killer whales so far north,'” Ms. Kimber said. But over the years, as data has accumulated, with more orca calls in areas where they have never been recorded, it appears that this is no longer true.

“In previous years, I didn’t see anywhere, but in later years, I was seeing more and more,” Ms. Kimber said. “It was very unusual.”