Killing of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop makes Kenya confront scourge of abuse

The brutal assassination of Olympic runner Agnes Tirop last year marks a turning point for Kenya in tackling the abuse and violence against female athletes that has yet to be addressed or acknowledged.

Tirop was stabbed to death in his home in October, one month after setting a new world record and two months after running for the Tokyo Olympics. Her partner has been charged with murder in connection with the murder.

Although the tragedy was a brief global headline, it sparked a much deeper reckoning in Kenya, giving the game countless champions and victory stories. But over the years, young female athletes have been abused by partners, coaches and others and their stories have been misrepresented or ignored, say current and former athletes. The East African country’s track and field authorities have now also admitted the horrific mystery.

Terrified by Tirop’s death, the athletes are finally talking.

Helen Oberry, Rosemary Monica Wanjiru and Agnes Tirop, left to right, compete in the women's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on September 28, 2019, all over Kenya.

Helen Oberry, Rosemary Monica Wanjiru and Agnes Tirop, left to right, compete in the women’s 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on September 28, 2019, all over Kenya.
(AP Photo / Martin Messner, file)

“I got courage because when I saw how my friend Agnes was killed, it was very painful,” said Ruth Bosibori, a teenage sensation 15 years ago.

Bosibori won the 2007 African title at the age of 19 by running barefoot in the 3,000m steeplechase. The same year he set a world junior record and finished fourth in the world championships. He was ready for stardom. But he started a relationship with another athlete who said he abused her physically and emotionally and eventually took her home, car and money.

READ Also  Conor Gallagher scores first Prem goal as West Brom beat Sheff Utd

“He took everything, he took everything I did,” Bosbury said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I don’t own anything.”

He asked the AP not to name his former partner.

Basibori is now 34 years old and he hopes to compete again but it will be incredibly difficult, his best days are lost. Her story reflects many of the issues involved that have made abuse so unrivaled for so long.

He was young and weak, out of school. He had no support from athletics officials. She told her family but in their misleading respect for tradition they advised her against speaking. And she was in Kenya, where a national survey found that more than 40% of women complained of some form of abuse at the hands of their husbands or partners.

“My mother used to tell me, ‘Just be patient, everything will be fine.’ So, you know, our moms see it as normal, they went through the same thing, “said Basivari.

Kenyan sports lawyer Sarah Ochwada sees young female athletes, some minors, facing “all sorts of abuse”. There is a trend. The most talented are targeted because of their potential to make money. Abusers always promise to protect them.

“But over time, it’s the same defenders who start abusing female athletes when they try to find their own freedom or use their own money,” Ochwada wrote in an email. Ochwada sees that partners often control everything, the athletes’ finances, their careers and even when they have children. They can’t talk on the phone or go anywhere without a partner.

READ Also  After Cape Town Test Broadcasters Are in Discussions During Ashes Test Stuart Broad Shouted At Fox Cricket Rover Camera Watch Video

Breaking point

The murder of Tirop, a 25-year-old two-time World Championship bronze medalist who was stabbed more than once and left to die in his bed, was the breaking point.

On the eve of his funeral, hundreds of athletes marched on Eldoret, one of Kenya’s most famous distance-driven training cities, to protest Tirop’s murder. Tirop was killed in another moving town, Eten. Many Kenyan champions have emerged from the region but it is now clear that many others have been used, abused and discarded.

“A long time ago … it wasn’t mentioned,” said Mary Keitani, a four-time New York marathon winner. Keitani, who retired last year, formed the Tirop Angels group with four other current or former athletes after killing Tirop. It encourages young athletes not to keep quiet when it comes to hunting.

He criticized track and field organization Athletics Kenya (AK), saying it was missing in most cases when it came to keeping a close eye on young runners. AK has now acknowledged the problem and recently met with athletes.

“We’ve learned a lot,” said Milkah Kemos, an AK executive who said “abuse has been going on in Kenya since the beginning of athletics”, but nothing has been done about it.

Men like three-time steeplechase world champion Moses Kiptanui have also raised their voices, urging officials to “wake up” before it’s too late for other young athletes.

Marathon runner Joan Chelimo was once in an abusive relationship but regained her life and career. Basibari is desperately trying. Tirop never got a chance.

“I was lucky,” Chelimo said. “I’m not dead.”

READ Also  Hojbjerg reveals how major Tottenham duo made transfer decision easy

