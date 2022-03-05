Kim Jong did a missile test just before the election in South Korea, within a year, America was also upset by the 9th test

World

13 hours ago
North Korea tests a ballistic missile amid the Russo-Ukraine War. North Korea’s test of a ballistic missile comes days before South Korea’s presidential election. North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests in January after nuclear disarmament talks stalled. In February, North Korea halted missile tests. But from February 27, North Korea started testing again.

A few days ago, North Korea conducted its ninth weapons test of the year, firing a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea east of the Korean peninsula, according to a report by Reuters news agency. Many countries of the world condemned the missile test conducted by North Korea. Other countries of the world are also fearing that North Korea is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in the coming few months.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said in a statement on North Korea’s ballistic missile test that “the speed at which North Korea is developing its missile-launching technology, our country and the surrounding region cannot ignore it.”

On the other hand, South Korea’s National Security Council (NSC) has issued a statement on the North Korean missile test, saying, “While South Korean citizens are already voting ahead of Wednesday’s presidential election, peace and harmony in the Korean peninsula at that time. We condemn North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles against stability. At the same time, South Korea said that it would now monitor North Korea’s nuclear and missile-related facilities even more closely.

The US State Department has condemned the missile test by North Korea. At the same time, the US has said that North Korea has violated a UN Security Council resolution that imposed sanctions on North Korea on its weapons program. The US has expressed concern over the testing of North Korea’s missile programs, saying it poses a threat to North Korea’s neighbors and to the region as a whole.

