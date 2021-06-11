Kim Jong-un Calls K-Pop a ‘Vicious Cancer’

SEOUL — Kim Jong-un referred to as it a “vicious most cancers” corrupting younger North Koreans’ “apparel, hairstyles, speeches, behaviors.” His state media has warned that if left unchecked, it will make North Korea “crumble like a damp wall.”

After successful followers world wide, South Korean popular culture has entered the ultimate frontier: North Korea, the place its rising affect has prompted the chief of the totalitarian state to declare a new tradition warfare to cease it. However even a dictator could have hassle holding again the tide.

In latest months, hardly a day has passed by with out Mr. Kim or state media railing in opposition to “anti-socialist and nonsocialist” influences spreading in his nation, particularly South Korean films, Okay-dramas and Okay-pop movies. As a part of a panicked try to reassert management, Mr. Kim has ordered his authorities to stamp out the cultural invasion.

The censorship is something however a peevish dictator’s tantrum. It comes at a time when the North’s financial system is floundering and its diplomacy with the West has stalled, maybe leaving the nation’s youth extra receptive to exterior affect and difficult Mr. Kim’s agency grip on North Korean society.