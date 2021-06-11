Kim Kardashian fails the baby bar a SECOND time in KUWTK series finale



Kim Kardashian discovered she had failed the baby bar a second time on the series finale of Holding Up With The Kardashians.

Anticipation hung in the air as Kim, 40, accessed her outcomes on-line with the legal professionals who had been mentoring her on the cellphone.

However the temper in the room immediately modified when Kim discovered she didn’t go the check once more.

‘I failed!’ Kim exclaimed. ‘That is actually annoying.’

Making issues worse, Kim did worse than she did the first time she took the check.

‘Whole scaled rating: 463. I just about received the identical factor. I imply, a little bit worse,’ she added.

In a confessional, Kim admitted she felt ‘completely bummed’ by the outcomes however was dedicated to doing higher the subsequent time.

‘It’s what it’s. I do know I simply should not stress about it. There are such a lot of different (expletive) tense issues occurring, I simply should do higher in the future.’

Khloe Kardashian was extra optimistic about the scenario as she tried to cheer her up over the cellphone, reminding her of the many stressors she was juggling at the time of the check.

‘Actually, you had COVID. You had your fortieth birthday. You are simply coping with a lot personally in your relationship.’

‘And simply quarantine in itself. And I actually do not suppose this final time counted.’

In a confessional, she stated: ‘Kim is coping with a lot of different issues at the identical time. The truth that she had COVID and with the present ending and her relationship with Kanye, so I believe Kim has to provide herself a little credit score only for taking the (expletive) baby bar. ‘

Khloe reminded her all of them had informed her it might have been ‘a miracle’ if she had handed this time due to COVID.

‘I wished that miracle,’ Kim stated. ‘I consider in miracles!’

‘You already know, it is a recent begin. It is a nice, recent begin. You are gonna do it.’

Kim, whose subsequent check was going to be in June, stated she was going to take ‘at the very least’ 4 weeks off to commit to learning.

‘Who has time for this?’ Kim requested. ‘We received to maneuver on to different (expletive) topics.’

Kim started a four-year apprenticeship at a regulation agency in San Francisco in 2018 and has been working beneath Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson to finish her regulation research, in line with NBC.

In March, Kim revealed on Good Morning Vogue she’s now midway by way of her regulation diploma and has simply two years left of learning earlier than she will take her bar examination and grow to be a absolutely certified lawyer.

She stated: ‘I am nonetheless in regulation college, I’ve two years left. So I’ve two years beneath my belt. I truly am not doing an essay and doing this interview as an alternative, so I am gonna should stand up actually early tomorrow to jot down like a two-hour essay. So that’s actually regular and a lot of labor.’

Kim additionally spoke about taking a break from her research over the previous 12 months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant she’s been unable to satisfy together with her lecturers.

‘Even the work schedule, I’d have labored continuous and I’d’ve achieved something and all the pieces in any respect hours and by no means considered simply slowing down in any respect. This was a pressured halt.’