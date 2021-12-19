Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted At Staten Island Movie Theater – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big stir on Staten Island after Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted inside a local movie theater Saturday.

Police officers were called after a huge crowd swarmed the Atrium Theatre.

New York Breaks Record For Single-Day Positive COVID Cases For 2nd Consecutive Day

“So they’re walking down the hallway, and I just kind of move out of the way because I see a group of people, and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘Excuse me.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, Kim Kardashian, I’m so sorry.’ Moved out of the way, let them pass, but then their whole entourage came through and then it was just madness after that,” Staten Island resident Mike Fazzino said.

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

A movie-goer shared video of Kardashian inside.

Davidson, who is a regular on “Saturday Night Live,” appeared to opt for date night after the sketch comedy show announced they would have a limited cast and crew and no live audience for Saturday’s show due to the recent surge in COVID cases.

Teenagers Recovering After Escaping East Village Apartment Fire, Mother Still In Critical Condition

The couple reportedly had the theater all to themselves. No word on what movie they saw.