Kim Kardashian poses in front of her sisters’ boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Travis Barker

On Tuesday, Protecting Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian shared a snap of herself posing in front of her sisters Khloé and Kourtney’s boyfriends Tristan Thompson and Travis Barker.

The image was truly taken on April 16 when the 40-year-old actuality star and her siblings reunited for Kourtney’s forty second pre-birthday festivities.

And whereas issues between Kourt and Travis are scorching and heavy, Khloé and Tristan stay on shaky floor as they take care of one more scandal surrounding his former flame.

‘Fittings enjoyable!’ On Tuesday, Protecting Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian (M) shared a snap of herself posing in front of her sisters Khloé and Kourtney’s boyfriends Tristan Thompson (R) and Travis Barker (3-L)

Throwback! The image was truly taken on April 16 when the 40-year-old actuality star and her siblings reunited for Kourtney’s (L) forty second pre-birthday festivities

The Canadian 30-year-old filed a libel lawsuit towards self-admitted liar Kimberly Alexander, who claimed he fathered her five-year-old son regardless of a detrimental DNA take a look at.

‘Mad trigger I am true to my s***. Yea yeah I made a dumb choice [forging Instagram DMs] however guess what I nonetheless bought a toddler with ur man w****,’ Kimberly wrote to Kardashian through Instastory on Tuesday.

‘At the least I can admit my one mistake and she simply admitted to ignoring me [via Twitter].’

Tristan famously fathered his four-year-old son Prince Oliver with prior babymama Jordan Craig whereas he was courting the 36-year-old Good American co-founder.

Drama: And whereas issues between Kourt and Travis are scorching and heavy, Khloé (R) and Tristan (L) stay on shaky floor as they take care of one more scandal surrounding his former flame

‘Residing life buster free’: The Canadian 30-year-old filed a libel lawsuit towards self-admitted liar Kimberly Alexander (pictured final Thursday), who claimed he fathered her five-year-old son regardless of a detrimental DNA take a look at

Kimberly wrote to Kardashian through Instastory on Tuesday: ‘Mad trigger I am true to my s***. Yea yeah I made a dumb choice [forging Instagram DMs] however guess what I nonetheless bought a toddler with ur man w****. At the least I can admit my one mistake and she simply admitted to ignoring me [via Twitter]’

Historical past repeating itself? Tristan famously fathered his four-year-old son Prince Oliver (L, pictured Could 11) with prior babymama Jordan Craig (R) whereas he was courting the 36-year-old Good American co-founder

March 13 household portrait: Khloé beforehand break up with Thompson – with whom she has three-year-old daughter True (L) – in February 2019 following his three, highly-publicized dishonest scandals

Khloé beforehand break up with Thompson – with whom she has three-year-old daughter True – in February 2019 following his three, highly-publicized dishonest scandals.

In the meantime, Kim and her estranged third husband Kanye West will subsequent rejoice the eighth birthday of their eldest baby, North West, on June 15.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper-designer – turning 44 in every week – on February 19 after practically seven years of marriage.

Gemini: In the meantime, Kim and her estranged third husband Kanye West will subsequent rejoice the eighth birthday of their eldest baby, North West (R, pictured Could 5), on June 15

Gemini: Kardashian filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper-designer – turning 44 in every week – on February 19 after practically seven years of marriage (pictured in October)

The KKW Magnificence/SKIMS CEO government produces and stars in the twentieth (and ultimate) season of Protecting Up with the Kardashians, which airs Thursdays on E!

On December 10, Kim and her well-known household signed a brand new multi-year world content material take care of Hulu/Star, which begins streaming in late 2021.

Kardashian can even voice a thriller character in Cal Brunker’s animated function PAW Patrol: The Film, which hits US theaters August 20.