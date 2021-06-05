Kim Kardashian says being so open about sex tape leak helped her ‘deal’ with her emotions

Kim Kardashian, seen right here in LA on Friday evening, has stated speaking about her sex tape within the first-ever sequence of KUWTK helped her ‘deal’ with her emotions

Kim Kardashian West has stated speaking about her notorious sex tape within the first-ever sequence of Holding Up with the Kardashians helped her ‘deal’ with her emotions.

The 40-year-old actuality star filmed a sex tape in 2002 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, which was launched into the general public area in 2007, simply as Kim and her household have been on the point of launch the primary sequence of their E! actuality present.

Kim famously spoke about the tape throughout an early episode of the sequence when her sister Kourtney Kardashian requested her why she agreed to movie the video, and he or she stated: ‘As a result of I used to be attractive and I felt prefer it.’

And now, Kim has stated speaking about tough topics on the present has helped her to course of occasions in her life.

She defined throughout an interview with the Los Angeles Occasions: ‘I do assume that, clearly, as producers, I am certain they liked it. And liked [us] wanting to speak about the elephant within the room. And I most likely would not have, except it was for the present.

‘Typically I really feel like, ‘OK, I do know I ought to most likely deal and get this over with. Somebody’s gonna ask me, so I’d as effectively simply go forward and do it.’

‘In a manner, filming has helped us deal with issues, as an alternative of sweeping them underneath the rug. On the finish of the day, I used to be at all times open and trustworthy and wished to share no matter I used to be going by means of. I wasn’t gonna maintain again.’

Whereas government producer Farnaz Farjam additionally spoke to the publication about Kim’s resolution to debate the tape, as Kim was ‘conflicted about it’ at first.

Farnaz stated: ‘I bear in mind Kim being conflicted about it, as a result of she hated every little thing that was happening round that tape. All of us talked about, ‘We simply should personal all of the controversy round this household’ and jumped in with each toes within the first episode. Then, the viewers can get to know them at a a lot deeper stage than what’s been tabloid headlines.’

Holding Up With The Kardashians is ending this yr after 20 seasons on E! nonetheless the household have signed a brand new deal with Hulu for an additional TV present.