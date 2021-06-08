Kim Kardashian sent a diamond engagement ring and Plan B pills in the mail by a man



Kim Kardashian’s authorized group plan on submitting a restraining order in opposition to a man who mailed her a package deal containing a diamond engagement ring and Plan B.

Her group believes the two objects have been sent to the star’s house by a man who has proven up at her house in the previous, in keeping with TMZ.

The objects have been intercepted by her safety group upon arrival on June 3.

The newest: Kim Kardashian’s authorized group plan on submitting a restraining order in opposition to a man who mailed her a package deal containing a diamond engagement ring and Plan B. Her group believes the two objects have been sent to the star’s house by a man who has proven up at her house in the previous, in keeping with TMZ

The package deal containing the two objects have been sent to her residence and found by her safety guards on June third.

It was addressed to Kim, 40, herself, containing a ring that seems to be a actual diamond however it isn’t identified whether it is in truth genuine.

The second merchandise in the package deal was a field of Plan B pills, also referred to as Levonorgestrel.

The pills stop being pregnant after unprotected intercourse or if one other type of contraception fails.

Incident: The objects have been intercepted by her safety group upon arrival on June 3

Shut up: The package deal containing the two objects have been sent to her residence and found by her safety guards on June third

Her authorized group are centered on a man who they consider sent her the objects – a one that visited her gated group in February and a second time simply a few weeks prior, per the outlet.

He claimed he was choosing her up for dinner throughout his most up-to-date go to.

The outlet reported that he has been allegedly harassing her on-line as effectively with a self-made marriage license for the two of them.

He has additionally made an merchandise with the phrases ‘Queen Kimberly’ is ‘sitting up in they massive fortress alone ready for her Knight in Shining Armor,’ in keeping with TMZ.

Authorized: The outlet reported that he has been allegedly harassing her on-line as effectively with a self-made marriage license for the two of them

Kim’s authorized group plan on submitting a restraining order for the man in query.

The outlet reported that the man’s social media accounts have all been shut down.

The scary incident occurred simply days after Kim obtained a protecting order in opposition to one other man who she claims was making an attempt to get inside her house and harassing her for months.

The 32-year-old man, named Charles Peter Zelenoff, claims to be in love with Kim.

Zeleneoff has had two latest convictions for battery and in the paperwork the star known as him a ‘stalker.’

A choose granted Kim a non permanent restraining order in late Could, requiring Zelenoff should keep 100 yards away from her.

Per the paperwork, he would allegedly movie movies outdoors her home and get ‘annoyed’ he wasn’t in a position to get inside her house.

The star famous that she was ‘scared’ in the paperwork that he knew her tackle and may discover her house, since she’s by no means shared it.

He allegedly posted on social media that he desired to pursue a bodily relationship together with her and that he allegedly had troubling acquiring entry.

This 12 months has been tough for the actuality star, as she filed for divorce in February from her husband of just about seven years, Kanye West.

Once they have been in love: This 12 months has been tough for the actuality star, as she filed for divorce in February from her husband of just about seven years, Kanye West; seen February 19, 2021

Kim admitted their marriage was over in final week’s episode of Conserving Up With The Kardashians.

The mom of 4 sobbed in the penultimate episode of the present, following a ‘massive combat’ with Kanye.

The well-known household took its final filmed journey collectively on the episode, which aired on Thursday, with the group seen collectively at a luxurious house in Lake Tahoe, California.

The star, who was beforehand married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, stated via tears: ‘I really feel like a f***ing failure that it is, like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I really feel like a f***king loser’ as she insisted she may now not be ‘caught’ with Kanye.

Kim and Kanye are mother and father to 4 youngsters collectively: North, seven, Saint, 5, Chicago, three and Psalm, two.

Penultimate episode: Kim Kardashian sobbed in the penultimate episode of Conserving Up With The Kardashian as she admitted her marriage to Kanye West had ended