Kim Kardashian ‘Was Not Starving Herself,’ Personal Trainer Defends Her Rapid Weight Loss



Washington, May 7: After reality TV star Kim Kardashian was subjected to criticism for sending a damaging message about dieting by shedding 7.3kg weight in three weeks to fit it into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022, her personal trainer Don-A-Matrix has come out in her support, saying she “was not starving herself.” Met Gala 2022: From Kim Kardashian to Katy Perry, Celebs Let Good Old Fashioned Glamour Rule the Red Carpet.

Speaking to TMZ, Don said, “I think one of the misconceptions is — she works really hard. I was there through the process and it wasn’t like a starving yourself type of thing.”

Don stated that Kim lost weight in a healthy way, Page Six reported. “She’s been on a real balanced diet and at times she wouldn’t eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in. It’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way,” he added.

Apart from her Marilyn makeover, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was dressed in a Dior suit and sunglasses at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)