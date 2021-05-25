Kim Kardashian wears skimpy skirt and crop top to party with ‘mysterious’ London property scion



She filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after practically seven years of marriage.

And on Saturday night time, newly single Kim Kardashian made positive to have all consideration on her as she arrived to ‘mysterious’ London billionaire Jamie Reuben’s star studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

Kim, 40, wowed in a two piece charcoal set that put her flat midriff and her hourglass curves on full show.

Wow: She filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after practically seven years of marriage. And on Saturday night time, Kim Kardashian made positive to have all consideration on her as she arrived to billionaire Jamie Rueben’s star studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills; pictured with pal Fai Khadra

The KKW Perfume and KKW Magnificence founder made positive to have all eyes on her as she made a sultry look at Jamie’s birthday party.

Kim selected a skimpy crop top that put her flat midsection on full show; the metal grey quantity had one lengthy sleeve and one sleeveless.

She wore an identical skirt that had a thigh slit close to her hip, revealing her curvy determine and her toned legs.

The mom of three added sultry lace up heels that went all the way in which up her thighs.

Scorching: Kim, 40, wowed in a two piece charcoal set that put her flat midriff and her hourglass curves on full show

Kim wore chunky gold bracelets and an announcement necklace and rings – however no wedding ceremony ring.

Single: Jamie, who’s mates with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Scooter Braun, stands to inherit a $26 billion fortune

She rounded out the glamorous ensemble with cascading curls with her darkish brunette hair middle parted.

Kim can be a billionaire herself, in accordance to Forbes.

The outlet reported in April that the truth star is estimated to be value $1 billion, up type $780 million in October 2020.

That is due to her a number of manufacturers – KKW Magnificence, KKW Perfume and the profitable SKIMS label – in addition to her actuality TV, endorsement offers and different investments.

Jamie, who’s mates with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Scooter Braun, stands to inherit a $26 billion fortune.

He’s the son of Mumbai-born property magnate Simon, one half of the rich Reuben brothers.

Jamie was dubbed ‘certainly one of London’s most mysterious bachelors’ by Tatler journal.

The good-looking billionaire is in his 30s and single.

His father Simon and his uncle David constructed their fortune by shopping for up giant a part of London’s Mayfair, together with the 200 year-old Burlington Arcade.

Jamie serves because the managing director.

Single and prepared to mingle! Kim wore chunky gold bracelets and an announcement necklace and rings – however no wedding ceremony ring

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kanye filed his response for divorce in early April, per Folks; he requested for joint authorized and bodily custody of their 4 youngsters.

They’re mother and father to: North, seven, Saint, 5, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

Their divorce proceedings are going ‘easily,’ Folks’s supply revealed.

‘Kim and Kanye are getting alongside. They’ve each stayed true to their dedication to make the perfect state of affairs for the youngsters.’

Including: ‘Kim may be very completely happy that they’ve managed to hold issues calm. She thinks Kanye is an efficient dd. She desires him to have the opportunity to spend as a lot time with the youngsters as he desires.’

The insider added that Kim ‘appears happier’ ‘for each week that goes by since she filed for divorce.’

She ‘identified that submitting for divorce was the proper choice. The youngsters are doing as she may hope.’

After her February submitting, Kim and the youngsters have continued to keep at their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she beforehand shared with Kanye.

Though the supply added that Kim is ‘not in search of anybody proper now’, they continued: ‘She’s not wanting to soar into something however is protecting an open thoughts.’

It comes after it was just lately reported that Kanye is wanting to date an ‘artist and inventive individual’ as soon as their divorce is made last.

Kim and Kanye have been mates for years, with Kim even marrying Kris Humphries in 2011 and divorcing him 72 days later throughout their friendship.

Kim and Kanye turned romantic in spring 2012 and obtained married on Might 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy after having fun with celebrations in Paris, France.