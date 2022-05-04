Kim Kardashian’s crash diet could lead to further weight gain: health experts



Kim Kardashian has received a lot of response after she demanded a 16-pound weight loss in 3 weeks to fit her Marilyn Monroe-style outfit for the Met Gala in New York City this week. Health experts have warned that such rapid weight loss from his reported crash dieting could be detrimental to a person’s health.

“Many times rapid weight loss is due to dehydration of the water; it can also be due to strict restrictions which can lead to disorder. Such dieting exercises are not sustainable and the weight can come back again. Extra pounds,” said Dr. Deborah Salvatore, DCN, RDN. , CDN, a doctor of clinical nutrition and director of the Graduate Nutrition Program at Long Island University in New York, told Gadget Clock.

Salvatore’s colleague, Laura Feldman MS, RD, CDN, CDE, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at Long Island University in New York, and director of dietetics, spoke to Gadget Clock about the celebrity’s rapid weight loss. Feldman further explains that in the long run, crash dieting and rapid weight loss can actually reduce a person’s metabolic rate, making it harder for a person to lose weight in a healthy way in the future.

Feldman added that rapid weight loss can have negative effects on health, both short-term and long-term.

Feldman, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, says that diets that limit one or more macronutrients and overall calorie intake are leading to rapid weight loss and are becoming malnourished. Feldman comments on Kim Kardashian’s weight loss, which has been blamed on a reality star diet that cuts out all carbohydrate and sugar sources in the weeks leading up to the star-studded Met Gala event.

Feldman told Gadget Clock: “Glucose (sugar) is a source of energy for your brain and an instant source of energy for your muscles and body cells. Excluding carbohydrates can often make people feel, feel dizzy, tired and have difficulty concentrating,” Feldman told Gadget Clock. . . The LIU director added that omitting complex carbohydrates such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains can lead to stomach problems such as constipation as they are a great source of fiber.

Salvatore warns Gadget Clock that rapid weight loss is dangerous. Salvatore, who is also a certified dietitian nutritionist, said, “Rapid weight loss is generally not the result of some extreme dieting practices and is considered sustainable. These habits can lead to dehydration or other problems, including fatigue, irritability and confusion.”

When trying to lose weight, Salvatore told Gadget Clock that a healthy diet to lose weight should include changes in your diet and your level of physical activity. He suggests that a person should strive to balance a variety of foods and daily physical activity.

“A healthy diet should include a balanced plate where half your plate is focused on fruits and vegetables,” Salvatore told Gadget Clock. He further explained that this type of food contains fiber and fluids, which help to increase the feeling of fullness while eating.

Salvatore added that part of the plate should have a lean protein source that could be a meat or vegetarian alternative and a 1/4 plate filled with complex carbohydrates. “Again, they have fiber that helps us feel full; complex carbohydrates are things like brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole wheat pasta or bread,” Salvatore told Gadget Clock.

In addition to healthy eating, exercise is also important, said a nutritionist.

“We shouldn’t really think about dieting; it should be a lifestyle change that you can maintain; eliminating whole food groups is not sustainable and can lead to weight loss and weight recovery and extra pounds because the exercises are extremely extreme.”

Health experts have told Gadget Clock that it is a good idea for individuals to discuss weight loss plans with their healthcare provider or consult a registered dietitian to set up a healthy daily calorie intake and meal plan suitable for your personal needs.