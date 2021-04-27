Kim Mulkey Leaves Baylor for L.S.U.

His 2011-12 championship team, led by Brittney Griner, were the best of the lot, finishing 40-0.

“She reminded me a lot of my dad – strict and fair,” Griner said around the time of Mulkey’s coaching style. “There are no favorites. There is no embedding. She tells you how it is and doesn’t hide anything.

The only woman to win an NCAA basketball championship as a player, assistant and head coach, Mulkey was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

“We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey has devoted to making Baylor women’s basketball one of the best programs in the country,” said Baylor athletic director Mack B. Rhoades IV.

In 2019, Mulkey took her champion team to the White House, the first women’s team to be fully honored by President Donald J. Trump.

“Would you like to work in the White House, by any chance?” Trump asked him. “No,” Mulkey replied. “We will take you,” he said. “We need help.”

Asked Monday about her meeting with the Baylor players about his departure, she said: “All I could tell them was I was going home, coming home, and loving them and that I hoped they could understand and not be angry. at me. “

Mulkey’s success landed him a $ 2.27 million a year contract with Baylor, and LSU reportedly surpassed that number to attract him. LSU men’s coach Will Wade earns $ 2.5 million.