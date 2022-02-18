World

Kim Potter sentencing: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright hit with 16 months behind bars

Kim Potter sentencing: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright hit with 16 months behind bars
Kim Potter sentencing: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright hit with 16 months behind bars

Kim Potter sentencing: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright hit with 16 months behind bars

Ex-Minnesota Officer Kim Potter was released on Friday after a judge sentenced him to 16 months in prison for killing Dante Wright after he mistaken his gun for a taser during a traffic stop.

Judge Regina Chu sentenced Henepin County Courthouse to 24 months in prison Minneapolis The former officer apologized to the victim’s family after prosecutors objected. Potter will spend 16 months in prison and the rest will be released on probation.

“To the family of Dante Wright, I am deeply saddened by the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew,” Potter said, weeping as he confronted them in court. “Katie, I understand the love of a mother, and I’m sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you.”

The judge said Potter had respectfully served his community for 26 years and had received hundreds of letters “drawing a portrait of a woman that has touched many people well.”

Chu told the court that Potter was clearly remorseful. The judge said, “He showed it today, he showed it when it happened.”

Sentences for first-degree murder range from a little over six years to about ½ 8, from which a judge can leave if there is a mild or growing situation.

Kim Potter Henepin County Judge Regina Chu, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, responded to the verdict on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Kim Potter Henepin County Judge Regina Chu, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, responded to the verdict on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (AP, Court TV via Pool)
(AP, Court TV via Pool)

Potter, 49, was convicted by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree murder for accidentally shooting 20-year-old Wright on April 11 last year when he tried to flee.

Prosecutors pressured the judge to impose an estimated sentence of more than seven years in prison, while his defense attorneys argued that his actions were “innocent wrongdoing” and that Wright was an “assailant” only for the pending sentence.

Potter, a mother of two, has been in custody since her conviction.

‘Your world’ in Potter’s guilty verdict

In an emotional statement before the sentencing, Wright’s family members questioned whether Potter was remorseful and asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

“April 11 was the worst day of my life,” Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said, wiping away tears. “A police officer, who was supposed to serve and protect him, took a lot from us. He took our baby boy away from us with a gunshot in his heart and broke mine.”

Left: Bodycam video shows Brooklyn Center police trying to arrest Dante Wright on April 11, 2021. Right: Donte Wright recorded a game with a handgun in a woman's bathroom in December 2019, shortly before an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Left: Bodycam video shows Brooklyn Center police trying to arrest Dante Wright on April 11, 2021. Right: Donte Wright recorded a game with a handgun in a woman’s bathroom in December 2019, shortly before an alleged armed robbery attempt.
(Brooklyn Center Police Department / OCO Police Department)

Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, called his son his “cause for good.”

The victim’s younger sister, Diamond Wright, said she had a smile that “could illuminate the entire stadium” and called her killing “murder.”

“A hint of our skin turning black makes us notice,” he said.

China Whitaker, the mother of Wright’s only child, cried when she described how their son, Dante Wright Jr. was born prematurely, and they feared he would not survive.

“I am a single mother by force, not by choice now,” she said. “She is now 2 years old and fatherless since April 11, 2021.”

In Minneapolis, a violent police encounter with Wright took place after George Floyd was dragged to the Brooklyn Center, about 15 miles from where he was killed, for an expired license tag.

When police tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant for not appearing at gunpoint, he tried to evict him.

Potter, a 26-year-old veteran with a spotless record, was seen screaming in body camera footage, “I’ll refresh you! Tassar! Tassar! Tassar!” Before firing one round. “I got the wrong F — King gun,” he was heard to say before Korbe broke down.

The shooting of a black man by white police sparked widespread protests, marked by clashes between protesters and police, and led to the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

