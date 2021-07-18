Kim Sharma Dating Rumoures With Leander Paes And These Celebrities – From Yuvraj Singh to Leander Paes, Kim Sharma’s name has been associated with these celebs

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is in the news again these days. The actress has been spotted in Goa with tennis star Leander Paes. The two are being seen together on a Goa trip. Some such photos have come out, seeing which it is being speculated that both are dating each other. This is not the first time that his name is being linked to a star. Even before Leander Paes, Kim Sharma’s name has been associated with Yuvraj Singh and some Bollywood stars. Let’s know that Kim Sharma’s name has been associated with whom-

Yuvraj Singh

A name of Kim Sharma was also associated with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Both were seen together many times. Due to this, discussions of their affair started. The two were together for about 4 years. However, the matter did not reach the marriage. It is said that there were some disputes between the two and suddenly the meetings stopped.

Carlos Marin

The name of the actress was also associated with Spanish singer Carlos Marin. In a report in Mumbai Mirror, it was told that the actress went several times to meet the singer. The matter went a long way. However, this relationship also could not convert into marriage. It was not known why there was a rift between them.

Ali Punjani

Kim is said to have married Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010. This was Ali’s second and Kim’s first marriage. However, in 2017 the two separated.

Arjun Khanna

The name of the actress was also associated with designer Arjun Khanna. Both were seen together in many shows. During work, their meeting had turned into a relationship. Both knew that they were married. This relationship also did not last long.

Harshvardhan Rane

Kim Sharma started dating Harshvardhan Rane after her breakup with Arjun. Many times they were also seen spending quality time together. But this relationship also did not progress like other relations.