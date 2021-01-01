Kim Sharma Leander Paes: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes appear on a late dinner date Kim Sharma appears with Leander Paes on a late night dinner date

The first photos of a late night date of Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and former tennis champion Leander Paes have surfaced. Kim and Leander are seen together in these pictures. After seeing this, the only question in the minds of the fans is whether the two are dating each other? In fact, a few days ago, photos of Leander Paes and Kim enjoying in Goa went viral. So it was like seeing the joy on her face when Kim revealed her relationship with Leander on Instagram just a week ago. Fans are thrilled to see Kim and Leander together.

Leander, on the other hand, has also sealed his relationship with Kim, calling it ‘magic’ by sharing the picture on Instagram. On Saturday, photos of Kim and Leander’s date night surfaced on the Internet. In this viral picture the actress appeared in an off-shoulder stylish tight denim top. Leander, on the other hand, was seen posing with Kim in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans.



A few days ago, photos of Kim and Leander went viral on social media. In which Kim was seen posing with Leander wearing a white dress.



Leander and Kim shared a photo with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra this week. Neeraj has won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. While congratulating Neeraj, Leander shared the picture and wrote in the caption, ‘Very wonderful company.’