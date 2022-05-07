Kim Sharma planning court marriage with boyfriend leander paes.

Kim and Leander’s family

Kim and Leander’s family have also given their consent for this simple marriage. Leander Paes wants to take his relationship till marriage in a simple and legal way.

Court marriage agreed to the marriage

However, no official information has come from the family of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes in this regard so far. According to media reports, the parents of Leander Paes have agreed to the court marriage after meeting Kim Sharma at their house.

second marriage of kim sharma

Significantly, before this, Kim Sharma was married to businessman Ali Punjani in the year 2010. Both got divorced from each other in the year 2016. Kim Sharma’s name has also been associated with cricketer Yuvraj Singh.