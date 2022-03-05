Kim Sharma, who is spending a holiday abroad, away from boyfriend Leander Paes, these photos of beach vacation went viral

Entertainment

Actress Kim Sharma has shared her latest pictures with fans, which are becoming increasingly viral on the internet.

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma is a vacation junkie. Kim Sharma is seen enjoying a vacation from one to the other great tourist spot. Now once again the latest pictures of Kim are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

This time after the pictures of Kim K surfaced, along with her hotness, her vacation partner is also in a lot of discussions. Actually, these days Kim is chilling in Singapore and she has shared her pictures with fans through Instagram.

These days, where Kim is in a relationship with tennis player Leander Paes, and both have confirmed their relationship, while on the other hand, both are also seen together. But this time Kim has gone with her sister to celebrate her birthday.

He has shared pictures wishing his sister a birthday. In which she is looking very beautiful. Sharing the photos, Kim wrote – Happy 50th Birthday to my safe place. I love you b In the pictures that surfaced, you can see that Kim is looking very beautiful in bikini and she is also seen flaunting her belly piercing.

Kim and Leander have not yet spoken openly about their relationship, but their social media PDA and pictures reveal everything. The couple shared pictures of Christmas and Diwali as well as remain in the headlines for their vacation pictures.

In August 2021, there were reports of Kim and Leander dating for the first time. After all the speculations, Leander Paes made the rumor official by sharing a picture of himself and Kim. Leander gave the caption ‘Magic’ to this picture.

In the year 2018, Kim started dating actor Harshvardhan Rane, but they soon broke up. Later, the two reconciled again. Kim’s coin may not have played in films, but she is dominated by her boldness.


