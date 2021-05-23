Kim Taehyung aka V has a message for the Indian ARMY amidst COVID-19





“Let’s by no means lose hope,” That is the message from the South Korean music sensation BTS to their followers, referred to as Military, in India as the nation grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The group enjoys a huge following in India and is but to tour the nation. Requested if there was a message for the Military in the nation amid the pandemic, member V advised PTI in an e mail interplay, “Our prayers are with India. Keep robust ARMY and let’s by no means lose hope.” The septet, additionally comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, not too long ago launched their second English single Butter. The groovy disco-pop summer season monitor easily crossed 113 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its launch on Friday, besting the 98.3 million public views counter-mark for the band’s Grammy-nominated maiden English single Dynamite. Additionally Learn – BTS: Jungkook aka the golden maknae REVEALS he survived solely on water earlier than capturing Butter’s music video

In the run-up to the launch of Butter, BTS floated the idea artwork of the music which had a melting coronary heart at its centre. Requested what was the concept behind this single, Jimin (25) stated the members have been wanting for a music with a summer season vibe, one thing they might get pleasure from with everybody. “We wished a summer season music that we are able to get pleasure from along with ARMY and everybody. And Butter was the excellent match,” he stated. “It is a music brimming with the charms of BTS, so I hope everybody enjoys it!” V, 25, added. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Butter has a Saif Ali Khan ‘Twist’ and its modifying is as easy as the authentic music – watch video

The group is about to ship the first on-stage efficiency of Butter at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), the place they’ve but once more been nominated for the high social artist honour, the award they’ve been successful since 2017. They’re additionally nominated in the high duo/group, high music gross sales artist and high promoting music (Dynamite) classes. Additionally Learn – BTS’ 2013 debut monitor ‘No Extra Dream’ crosses 200 million views on YouTube; ARMY celebrates on social media

In 2019, BTS -the full identify is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Past The Scene, their English branding – additionally grew to become the solely South Korean group to win the high duo/group award at the BBMAs. It’s a particular feeling to return to the music gala after having such a memorable run at the charts final 12 months for Dynamite, their profession’s first Billboard Scorching 100 No 1 hit. It’s an honour to carry out Butter at the BBMAs, stated Suga. “One among the most memorable moments final 12 months was after we bought our first primary music on the Billboard’s Scorching 100 chart. So it is an honour to carry out Butter for the first time at the awards present that bears such a particular which means for us,” the 28-year-old added.

Jung Kook, the youngest BTS member, stated he hopes Military likes their act. “As we all the time do, we ready a spectacular efficiency for this 12 months’s BBMAs too. So I hope our followers prefer it,” the 23-year-old stated. Though the optimism of Dynamite was precisely what ARMY round the world wanted final 12 months throughout peak pandemic, there have been different songs in the band’s 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7 like ON and Black Swan that the group’s followers believed additionally deserved a nod at the Grammy Awards.

When requested to remark, group chief RM stated whereas these awards recognise a few of the most formidable initiatives in music, not getting a nod at the Grammys or some other music awards “does not imply that music is much less useful”. ON and Black Swan delivered a deep message that we held in our seventh 12 months into our careers, and that itself is invaluable,” the 26-year-old stated.

Their label HYBE Company, beforehand referred to as Massive Hit Leisure, final month acquired American document government Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, which is dwelling to artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Requested what surprises are in retailer for ARMY following this improvement, whereas nothing was determined but, J-Hope teased that this partnership will open doorways to many extra alternatives. “One factor we are able to promise for certain are superb and unforgettable performances, so be on the lookout,” the 27-year-old stated.

