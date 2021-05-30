Kim Taehyung fans trend #7MHeartsForV as he becomes the FIRST male Korean artist to touch this milestone





BTS is rising as the first Asian band to create a splash in the worldwide music scene. Their success at the Billboard Music Awards is testimony to that. The younger males have captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands throughout. Certainly one of the most cherished is Kim Taehyung aka V. When BTS acquired him on board, the they stored him as a hidden member. Whereas V has a loopy fan following in Southeast Asia due to his beauty, music critics love his signature husky voice and falsetto. The younger man has touched a brand new milestone. He has change into the first male Korean artist to have seven million likes on Instagram. It’s for the teaser image of Butter launched by Large Hit Leisure. As a matter of reality, Taehyung doesn’t have a private Instagram account. He’s the first Ok-Pop male idol to obtain this feat. Additionally Learn – BTS’ RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook share a particular message in Hindi for Indian ARMY

To commemorate this feat, V stans and BTS Military is trending #7MHeartsForV on social media. The younger man debuted a curly mop for the Butter promotions. He’s trying rattling lovely in the similar. Simply try what fans have to say about V’s sensational milestone… Additionally Learn – ARMY tendencies ‘Free BTS’ after Good Morning America host didn’t discuss a lot about BTS – view Twitter reactions

Nonetheless Taehyung. No want for him to change something. He can rule the world and preserve his title, in my view.

Women throughout are loopy over his drop-dead beautiful appears to be like. In a current interview, he mentioned he would look into an performing profession after he turns 30. He has completed one present already. Properly, whether or not it’s singing or performing, he will certainly rule. Additionally Learn – Hollywood Information Weekly Rewind: BTS’ Jungkook helps employees submit dwell reveals; David Schwimmer ‘Ross’ and Jennifer Aniston ‘Rachel’ had been truly crushing on one another

