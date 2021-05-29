Kim Taehyung finds a new admirer in Thai hottie Gulf Kanawut who says he’d like to date the handsome singer





BTS ‘ Kim Taehyung has a legion of followers and the craze appears to be rising by the day. He has debuted a new search for Butter and that lovable perm has upped his cute quotient. Kim Taehyung stans have shared a tweet stating that the handsome singer has a new admirer in city. Properly, the new fan boy is sort of a star and good looker himself. It’s none apart from Thai actor Gulf Kanawut. It appears he was doing a press con for his present in the Philippines. There he revealed that he was a enormous fan of Kim Taehyung and wouldn’t thoughts courting the Winter Bear singer. Properly, Gulf Kanawut has been open about his sexual orientation and is reportedly courting his male co-star. Additionally Learn – BTS members REVEAL the songs they’re most happy with and their solutions will depart you stunned!

This isn’t the first time, Kim Taehyung aka V has been getting consideration from the identical intercourse. The Japanese actor Ryoma Takeuchi mentioned a while again that he was a fan of V and located him very handsome. Properly, that chiselled face, cuteness and voice can ground anybody. Gulf Kanawut can be a very handsome man and we surprise how ARMY will react to this. Additionally Learn – BTS drop the Butter hotter remix and followers fall in love with the Bangtan boys being themselves and having enjoyable – watch video

Kim Taehyung who is from Daegu is named the visible star of BTS. He’s not very lively on social media however followers handle to get each little bit of dope on their faves. In addition to his singing, he’s additionally a good artist and photographer. Kim Taehyung who is an achieved saxophone participant is vastly impressed by the jazz artistes of the West. He’s into classical music. V brings a very distinct allure to the group. We surprise how he feels about getting consideration from the identical intercourse? As we all know, BTS has advocated LGBTQ rights by means of their music. Even Gulf is a enormous supporter of the trigger. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information Right now – Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan reportedly sings a romantic people quantity for Arunita Kanjilal?, BTS’ Kim Taehyung followers development #7MHeartsForV

