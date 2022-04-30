Kim warns North Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons



SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has again warned that North Korea could use nuclear weapons in the face of threats, as he praised his top military officials for staging a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. .

Kim has expressed a “strong desire” to continue its nuclear-armed military development so that it can “pre-emptively and thoroughly contain all dangerous attempts and threatening measures, including the ever-increasing nuclear threat from hostile forces if necessary,” the North’s official Korean spokesman said. The Central News Agency reported this information on Saturday.

In a parade on Monday, Kim called on his military officials to praise their work, with the North displaying the largest weapons in its military nuclear program, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the United States and a variety of short-range ballistic missiles. . Which has become a growing threat to South Korea and Japan. KCNA did not say when the meeting took place.

The parade, marking the 90th anniversary of North Korea’s military, came as Kim revived nuclear power, with the aim of forcing the United States to adopt his country’s idea of ​​a nuclear power and lift crippling economic sanctions.

Speaking to the thousands of troops and spectators gathered for the event, Kim promised to develop his nuclear forces “at the fastest possible speed” and threatened to use them if provoked. He said his nuclear weapons would “never be confined to a single mission to prevent war” in a situation where the North faces external threats to its unspecified “fundamental interests”.

Kim’s comments suggest he will continue the provocative race to test weapons to increase pressure on Washington and Seoul. South Korea will inaugurate a new conservative government in May that could take a tougher line on Pyongyang following incumbent Liberal President Moon Jae-in’s derailed engagement policies.

Experts say the threat of using its nuclear power to defend its country’s vaguely defined “fundamental interests” probably paints a picture of an escalating nuclear doctrine that could cause further concern for South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea only launched 13 rounds of weapons in 2022, including the first full-range test of the ICBM since 2017, as Kim used a favorable environment to advance his weapons program as the UN Security Council split over Russia and effectively crippled Russia. Gone. War in Ukraine.

There are also indications that North Korea is rebuilding a tunnel at a nuclear test site that was last active in 2017 in preparation for a possible nuclear explosive test. Some experts say North Korea may try to run the test at some point between the inauguration of President-elect Eun Sook-eul on May 10 and its planned summit with US President Joe Biden on May 21 to maximize its political influence.

Kim’s latest remarks follow a fiery statement released earlier this month by her powerful sister, in which she blasted South Korea’s defense minister for a pre-determined strike capability against the North, saying his country’s nuclear provocation would destroy conventional forces in the South.

During his campaign, Eun also spoke about the South’s predetermined strike capabilities and enhanced missile defenses, as he pledged to strengthen the South’s defenses by joining his alliance with the United States.

Although Kim’s collection of ICBMs has attracted much international attention, North Korea is also expanding the arsenal of short-range solid-fuel missiles that threaten South Korea since 2019.

The North describes some of these missiles as “strategic” weapons, which experts say pose a threat to equip them with small-scale nuclear weapons and are used during conventional warfare to defeat the powerful conventional forces of South Korea and the United States. There are 28,500 people. Troops to the south.

Analysts say North Korea could use its next nuclear test to claim that it has built a small enough nuclear warhead this year to fit a test missile or other weapon, including a so-called hypersonic missile, analysts say.

“Hard-fueled missiles are easier to hide, move and launch faster, which makes them less risky for an early strike,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international research at Eva Women’s University in Seoul.

“Combined with the strategic nuclear warhead, submarine-based launch capabilities and the ambition of a more sophisticated ICBM, Pyongyang is not just seeking to repel an attack. Cooperation, “Izli added.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 over disagreements over possible easing of US-led sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s disarmament move.

In the face of international pressure, Kim has simultaneously pursued nuclear weapons and the country’s desperate economy, and has refused to fully surrender a nuclear arsenal he sees as the biggest guarantee of his survival.