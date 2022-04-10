Kim Yo Jong Threatens South Korea with Will Nuclear Attack

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, warned South Korea that if there is any kind of attack from South Korea, then North Korea will annihilate it through nuclear attack.

Kim Yo Jong’s warning came after South Korea’s Defense Chief Suh Wuk remarked on Friday that “the South Korean Army has missiles that can easily hit North Korea’s ballistic missile launch pads”. Can shoot with absolute precision.

After Suh’s statement, Kim Yo Jong said that if they think of any kind of attack on the nuclear state North Korea, then it will be a big mistake. At the same time, Kim Yo Jong’s adviser to North Korea’s state media issued a statement saying that if South Korea attacks us in any way, then our nuclear force will perform its duty by taking retaliatory action.

He further said that the purpose of our nuclear army is to protect the country. If the army of any country attacks us, we will annihilate them using these weapons. While targeting the South Korean army, he said that we do not think that their army will be able to compete with the army of our country in any sense.

North Korea breaks sanctions: Last month, North Korea tested a long-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017, bypassing all international sanctions, after which the South’s defense chief spoke of targeting the missile launch pad.

Closest to the dictator: Kim Yo Jong is considered the closest to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. She is the chief of his personal staff, along with anything that Kim Jong Un supervises. According to Yonhap News Agency, Kim Yo Jong is married to Choe Song in 2014, her father is considered close to Kim Jong Un.